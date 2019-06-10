Home

CAMBRIDGE - Margaret A. Pete, 71, of Cambridge, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. She was born in Baltimore on Feb. 13, 1948 and was a daughter of the late Wilbur B. Lambdin Sr. and Ellen Coursey Lambdin.
Mrs. Pete attended schools in St. Michaels. She worked at Walmart for 15 plus years. Mrs. Pete enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, and enjoyed her great grandson, Johnny. She was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Easton Moose.
She is survived by her husband, Albert "Art" Pete Jr., of Cambridge; two children: Tina Wooters and husband Dennis, of Preston; Greg North and wife Vicki, of Greensboro; two stepdaughters: Angela Saffriet, of Seaford; Katrina Tyler, of East New Market; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters: Vera Singleton and husband Buck; Mary Delano; Patty Knotts and husband Shawn; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Pete is preceded in death by a son, Gary North; two brothers: Wilbur and Eddie Lambdin; and a sister, Joyce Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Pete, Luke Singleton Jr., Robbie Wooters, Greg North, Stewart Ewing and Denny Wooters.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. George W. Wheatley Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1.
Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in The Star Democrat on June 11, 2019
