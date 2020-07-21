Margaret Ann (Wooters) Torbert, 81, of Denton, MD, passed peacefully during the afternoon of Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Margaret Ann was born on November 7, 1938 on a farm in Tuckahoe Neck near Denton to the late James Henry Wooters, Sr. and Margaret Priscilla Willis Wooters. She began her early education and creating lifelong friendships at the Hillsboro School, then attending Caroline High School in Denton. There she met her lifelong love and dancing partner, Billy Torbert.
Together, she and Billy often danced the nights away and were affectionately known by their friends as Fred and Ginger. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters and loved being an active part of their family's lives. When not on the dance floor, they would be found cheering from the sidelines of sports fields. After graduation in 1956, Margaret joined Choptank Electric where she retired as Supervisor of Consumer Accounts after 42 years of service. Margaret was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church, Caroline High Alumni, AARP, Harrington Moose, Elks Lodge, the Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary, and the MD District Auxiliary. She loved to organize and host dinners, receptions, and family reunions. Margaret was lovely inside and out and her smile cold light up a room!
In addition to her husband, Margaret Ann is survived by her two daughters: Judy Slaughter (Frank) and Becky Manship (Vincent); four grandchildren: Stacey Tribbett, Shelby Slaughter (Melissa), Brice Manship (Mackenzie), and Will Manship; two great grandsons, Karson Hollingsworth and Finn Slaughter; a brother, Dorsey Wooters (JoAnne); two sisters, Doris Flack (Frank) and Mary Ellen Smith (Bill); and two sister-in-law's: Mary Lee Wooters and Audrey Kreigh. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Khloe Hollingsworth, three brothers: Jimmy Wooters, Jr., Freddy Wooters, and Billy Wooters; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Wooters.
Following Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a walk-through visitation from 4 until 7 on Thursday evening at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton. On the next day, Friday, July 24th, there will be an 11 AM graveside service in the Concord Cemetery on Dion Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Concord United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, Denton, MD 21629 or to the Caroline American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518, Denton, MD 21629 for the Girls State program. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
