|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Cohee Turvin of Denton, MD, passed away at the Manokin Center in Princess Anne, MD on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 79 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD on November 2, 1941, Peggy was the daughter of the late Jefferson Wilson Cohee and Winifred Paige Towers Cohee. She was a 1959 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton. She was a U.S. Army veteran where she had served as a nurse in Vietnam in 1969 earning a Bronze Star and numerous other medals. She was a Critical Care Nurse and had worked for the Anne Arundel Hospital in Annapolis for 17 years until she stopped working in 2000.
Peggy is survived by a sister, Winnie Cohee Johnson of Denton. She was predeceased by two sisters, Janet McCleary and Carley Hollingsworth; and a brother, Clifton Scott Cohee.
Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, it is suggested that they send them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660; or the Gary Sinise Foundation by visiting www.garysinisefoundation.org; or by visiting .
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020