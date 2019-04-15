GRASONVILLE - Margaret Dolores Mauler of Grasonville, MD, died on April 14, 2019. She was 84.

Born in Centreville, MD, on Dec. 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Anthony Pinder Sr. and Evelyn E. Schuebel Pinder. She graduated from Eastern High School in the class of 1954, and married George Joseph Mauler Sr. of Baltimore on May 29 of the same year. They lived in Baltimore County until moving to the Eastern Shore of MD in 1987.

Mrs. Mauler was a member of the Bay Country Women of the Moose in Queenstown, and the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion in Queenstown.

She is survived by her children: Kimberly P. Donohue (Mike), of Wye Mills, MD; William Anthony Mauler, of Montana; Thomas G. Mauler, of Grasonville, MD; a sister, Betty Mae Holthaus, of Baltimore; brothers: William Anthony Pinder Jr. (Rose), of Delaware; Charles Norman Pinder, of Baltimore; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Joseph Mauler Sr. in 1995; her son, George Joseph Mauler Jr. in 2006; her daughter, Carol J. Mauler in 2009; and a grandson, Michael Donohue in 2015.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019