|
|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Wagner passed away on December 2, 2019 at her home. She was 102.
Born on October 4, 1917 in Cordova, she was the daughter of the late W. Earl and Elsie Barcus Dulin. She graduated from Cordova High School in 1934 and attended Jenkins Memorial Hospital in Baltimore where she graduated with an LPN degree. She worked in Baltimore until 1943 when she returned to Talbot County. In 1963, she began working at The Pines where she was employed for 10 years. After that she was employed by the Caroline Nursing Home until her retirement in 1983.
She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton.
Mrs. Wagner is survived by two daughters; Delores W. Tarpley of Sharptown, MD and Viola M. Lokey of Princess Anne, MD, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren and three step great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Wagner and brothers, Kenneth and Woodrow Dulin.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cordova. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Wagner's honor to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD, 21601.
For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019