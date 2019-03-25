CHURCH HILL - Margaret "Becky" Hall Cook, who was born on May 9, 1928, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Margaret "Becky" grew up in Church Hill, MD. She was married to Everett Lee Cook and together they traveled to Europe and took other exciting adventures before settling in Bel Air, MD.

Becky was an avid reader and credited this love to her life as an educator. Both Becky and Everett taught in the public-school system. Both attained Master's degrees from the University of Maryland in College Park. Becky enjoyed a wonderful career teaching elementary school in Harford County for 37 years. She eventually became an assistant principal within the Harford County school system.

Becky was blessed with many friends. She played bridge with dear friends. She was a skilled needle pointer and gave members of her bridge club a coveted Christmas needlework on several occasions. She also loved to sew and had five sewing machines that she used for her creations. In earlier years, she was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Becky was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everett; and her brothers: Francis and John Hall. She is survived by her nephew, William Hall, of Church Hill, MD, and his wife, Ingrid. Additionally, her great nieces, Jamie Coxon and Erica Hall have survived her.

Graveside Services for Margaret Cook will be held at Church Hill Cemetery 117 Cemetery Lane, Church Hill, MD 21623 at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary