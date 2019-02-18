CAMBRIDGE - Margaret Jean Newcomb, 87, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Cambridge on July 3, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Leroy B. Edgar Sr. and Margaret Shenton Edgar.

Mrs. Newcomb attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948. She worked at C&P Telephone Company and from 1952 to 1996, Mrs. Newcomb worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital with 44 years as an activity therapist, where she received numerous awards. On Jan. 2, 1954, she married Wilbur Noel Newcomb Jr. who passed away on June 15, 2009.

Mrs. Newcomb was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, American Red Cross (DAT team) Disaster Action Team, where she received the Clara Barton Award, AFEES- Assisting military after hours, co-founder of the Veterans Recognition Committee - the Eternal Flame at Beulah, American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the .

She loved her family, volunteering, working with the military, eating at River View at the Point, being a part of her daughter's daycare as those children called her Mom-Mom Jean.

She is survived by three children: Bonnie Pink, of Stevensville, MD; Donald Newcomb and his wife Patti, of Newark, DE; Rhonda Doyle and her husband Patrick, of East New Market, MD; eight grandchildren: Sean Pink and wife Kate, of Baltimore; Stefanie Roselle and fiancee Grayson Wingert, of Middletown, DE; Alexander Newcomb and Zachary Newcomb, both of Newark, DE; James Doyle and wife Christine, of Frederick; Jonathan Doyle and fiancee Wendy Lyons, of Denton; Victoria Doyle, of Cambridge; Benjamin Doyle, of East New Market; four great grandchildren: Ashlynn and Avery Roselle, both of Middletown, DE; Frances Pink, of Baltimore; Oliver Ewell, of Cambridge; sister in law, Barbara Edgar, of Cambridge; two super special nephews: Jeff Edgar and Steve Edgar, both of Cambridge; a special friend, Richard Messick, of Cambridge; a special caregiver, Michelle Johnson, of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Leroy B. Edgar, Ronald "Sonny" Edgar; and a special nephew, Ronald Mark Edgar.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Mr. David Tolley and Rev. Dale Krotee officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the American Red Cross. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary