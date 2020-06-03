Margaret Jean Williams
1921 - 2020
Margaret Jean Williams 98, formerly of Goldsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 22, 1921 in Ridgely, Maryland to the late Frank Sterling and Agnes Emma Lane.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Tilghman; her grandson; Adam Callahan; her sisters; Mary Knott; Rose "Peggy" Darling; her brothers; Herbert Lane; John "Gately" Lane.

Margaret attended St. Francis Nursing School in Wilmington, Delaware.

She is survived by her sons Michael Williams of Middletown, PA; C. Barry Williams of Greensboro, Maryland; her daughter Barbara Callahan of Denton, Maryland; her grandchildren; Ryan Callahan; Sherri Scott; Jacqueline Williams-Kent; Eric Sheffer; and her great-grandchildren; Taylor Scott; Laney Scott; and Isla Kent.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11am at Greensboro Cemetery, 311 N. Main Street, Greensboro, MD 21639.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Margaret's name to be donated to Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 35, Goldsboro, MD 21636 or to St. Martin's Barn at 14376 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, MD 21660.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
