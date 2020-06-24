Margaret Maxine Wixom of Centreville, MD died on June 23, 2020 at her residence. She was 85.
Born in Mt. Savage, MD on November 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Jane Dorman. Maxine worked for Bell Atlantic for 36 years and worked her way up from switchboard operator to management. During this time, she was very active in volunteer work in the community. Upon retirement, she also stayed active in the community. She was a lay minister at Colesville United Methodist Church, until moving to the Eastern Shore. She taught computer classes and dance classes for Seniors, through Chesapeake College. Maxine began bringing her dance students to entertain local senior centers and assisted living communities. She started the "Showtime Entertainers" group, who became very popular in Queen Anne and Talbot Counties. Maxine touched many lives and brought joy and inspiration over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Marchionni (Joseph); step-sons, Randy, Brian and Darryl Wixom; grand-children, Mary Jane, Luisa, Robert, Vincent and GiGi; great-grand-children, Milania, Ava, Rhys and Xavier. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Roy Wixom; sisters, Dorothea Simons, Eleanor Gibbens and Priscilla Simons.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 515 South Market Street, Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.