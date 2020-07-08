Margaret Murray Taylor ("Mickey") of Easton, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV and St. Petersburg, FL, passed away at age 97 on June 30, 2020 after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Born in Keyser on September 23, 1922, Margaret was the daughter of the late William Albert Murray and wife Clara Lucille (Hickman). She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald McKee (the love of her life), her brothers Leon and William Edward Murray, and her grandson Aron McKee-Wright.



When Mickey was a young woman, she loved to sing the American Standards and to go out dancing at every opportunity. She was so excited by life she once told us "I felt there were tiny champagne bubbles bursting inside of my body all the time." After age slowed her down a bit, she developed a keen interest in reading good mysteries, particularly while accompanied by a purring kitty on her lap. She also enjoyed spending hours communing with family and friends over hot cups of coffee - or cold brewskies! Her joyous laughter would light up the room.



Although Margaret spent many of her adult years residing on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where she retired from Ryder Truck Rental, and on the eastern shore of Maryland, she remained a devout "mountain mama" her entire life. The Allegheny Mountains were her spiritual home, the place that conveyed to her immeasurable beauty, sustenance and delight. The mountains also imbued her with a special gift: she could make just about anyone feel at home in the warmth of her presence.



Our loving mother will be deeply and forever missed by all of her good family and friends. Surviving are a daughter, Apille McKee-Wright and husband Campbell Wright and grand-daughter Piper McKee-Wright, Royal Oak, MD, son Brad Taylor, Madison, WI, nephew Mike Murray and wife Cindy, Sanford, NC, nephew David Murray and wife Terry and family, Fort Wayne, IN, nephew Drew Murray and wife Sharon and family, Fountain, WV, and nephew Dean Murray and wife Beth, Delafield, WI.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Talbot Hospice and to Margaret's many friends at Park View Apartments in Easton, including good neighbors Joyce and Dotty, and to her close friend Betty Biliske of Denton, MD. And a very special thanks to Veronica Wetherholt, whose consistently cheerful work for our mother at Park View was essential to her well-being for many years.



Cremation services will be provided by Mid Shore Cremation Center in Cambridge, MD. A family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, in Keyser.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store