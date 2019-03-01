Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Roth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Roth

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Roth, the first mate of a legendary sailing husband/wife team, passed away on February 25, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase nursing facility in Easton, at the age of 96.

Margaret Maud Jane Hale-White was born in Bombay, India, on Oct. 16, 1922, the daughter of Alfred and Catherine Hale-White. She was educated at St. Swithun's School in England. During World War II, she served as a radio mechanic in the Royal Navy (WRNS) and serviced planes in the Fleet Air Arm. In 1949, she graduated from London University and later worked at NATO in Paris from 1952 to 1958.

She emigrated to the U.S. in 1958 and met her future husband, Hal Roth, a photojournalist and author, in San Francisco. They married in 1960 and neither one of them knew how to sail at the time. They began sailing on San Francisco Bay with friends in the early 1960's and bought their first sailboat, Golden Feather, a 36-foot steel sloop in Holland.

In 1965, they took delivery of a Spencer 35 fiberglass sloop in Vancouver, Canada, christened it Whisper, and sailed it south to San Francisco. They spent a year in Sausalito outfitting the boat and then cruised 18,538 miles in 19 months circumnavigating the Pacific and visiting the Marquesas, Tuamotus, and French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Samoa, Wallis Islands, Guam, Japan, Aleutian Islands, Canada, and California. Their adventures were chronicled by Hal in his book, Two on a Big Ocean, with Margaret typing and editing the manuscript. They were awarded the Blue Water Medal of the Cruising Club of America for this epic voyage.

The Roths' set sail on Whisper from California again in 1977. This time their itinerary was to sail down the west coast of the Americas, round Cape Horn, and back up the east coast of the Americas. They explored the Galapagos and the coasts of Peru and Chile on their way to the bottom of the world. When they were anchored 24 miles from Cape Horn, a violent storm shipwrecked them on an uninhabited rocky island with a hole in their hull. They were rescued by the Chilean Navy after nine days. They were able to salvage Whisper and eventually rounded the Horn successfully and sailed north to Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Bermuda, and Maine. Hal recounted the tale of this 20,000 mile voyage in Two Against Cape Horn.

Their third voyage was a four year circumnavigation from 1981 to 1985. They departed from Maine for Bermuda, cruised the Caribbean to Panama, crossed the South Pacific to French Polynesia and Australia, visited the Seychelles, Red Sea, Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Martinique, and back to Maine. Another voyage - another book - Always a Distant Anchorage.

Hal competed in the 1986/87 and 1990/91 BOC Challenges - the grueling 27,000-mile single-handed round-the-world race via the Southern Ocean on a new boat, a Santa Cruz 50. Margaret served as his ground crew, helping him prepare the boat for the races and aiding him at each stopover around the world bringing needed equipment for repairs.

Their last voyages were made aboard a new Whisper, a Pretorien 35, which they purchased in 1992. They spent two years cruising in the Mediterranean, following the track of Odysseus in Homer's great tale of his legendary return to Ithaca. Once again the voyage produced a book, We Followed Odysseus. The Roths' took their final long distance cruises around Newfoundland and Labrador in 2000 and 2001.

The Roths' land base from the 1990's on was in the Chesapeake region, primarily St. Michaels and Easton. Hal died in October 2008 and Margaret continued to live on the Eastern Shore and occasionally delighted audiences with her 16 mm movies and lectures about their first two voyages. Margaret was a member of the Seven Seas Cruising Association and an honorary member of the Tred Avon Yacht Club in Oxford. She was inducted into Cruising World's Hall of Fame, along with Hal, in 1999, which honors those who have helped shape the philosophy, the mythology, and the technology of cruising under sail.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Jones, of Yorktown Heights, New York; her nieces: Catherine Johnsen and Margaret Jones, of Eugene, Oregon; and her nephew, Ambassador Paul Jones currently serving in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Margaret's wit, grit, determination, and tolerance for discomfort and danger were truly legendary and the characteristics of the perfect first mate. In a passage from Two on a Big Ocean, Whisper took a hit from a tremendous wave that crashed over the boat and roared into the cockpit. Hal wrote, "Margaret with two safety lines around her, was in the cockpit steering. She suddenly found herself up to her armpits in a bathtub of water only 20 degrees above the freezing point. I saw her sputtering and blowing. She calmly began to take off her clothes and to wring them out. It's your turn to steer," she said gamely. "I've had my bath for today." Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019