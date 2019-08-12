|
Margaret Rickards Fehrs, 75, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at her home. She was born in Port Washington, New York on July 8, 1944 to the late Charles and Margaret Handy Rickards.
Margaret graduated from Chesapeake Community College with a degree in Social Work. She worked as a Social Worker for many years in Dorchester County. She married Erich Fehrs, who passed away on October 9, 2011. Margaret had a love for Standard Poodles. She also enjoyed reading. She loved spending time with her family and her husband, whom she missed dearly. Margaret was a member of St. Mary Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church.
Margaret is survived by three sons, Charles Haughwout of Huntington, NY, William Haughwout of Port Washington, NY, and Edward Fehrs of Cambridge, and her grandchildren Alexandra and Madeline. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay St. Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019