Margaret Teresa "Teri" Batchelor of Chestertown, Maryland passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020. She was 63. She was a 1974 graduate of Chestertown High School and a 1978 graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Forestry. She married Ted Batchelor on February 21, 1981, and they completed their home in Fairlee, MD in 1986. Teri was a pioneer in her industry as one of the first women in the MD Forestry Service. She worked briefly with the State of Virginia Department of Forestry then transferred to Maryland where she worked as Project Manager and Forester for the next 41 years.
She loved her work and if it were not for her illness would still be with the Forestry Service. In June she was selected to become a Society of American Foresters Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by her professional organization. She is the first woman in MD to receive this honor. She was active with the West Virginia Forestry Alumni Association. She was involved with several eastern shore counties with the Arbor Day project, owned Bakers Lane Christmas Tree Farm with her husband, and enjoyed traveling, quilting, scrapbooking, and antiquing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Clay T. Batchelor and his wife Lauren E. and their sons: Lucas T. and Elijah J. all of Buffalo, NY along with her sister Deborah A. Radke of Timonium, MD.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call from 11:00-1:00. The funeral service will be webcast live. Interment will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org
