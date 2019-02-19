NORTH CAROLINA - Margaret "Marnie" Tilghman Owen Brink, 86, died on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Marnie was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Easton, MD, to Margaret Owen Goldsborough and Walton Tilghman Goldsborough. She graduated from St. Mary's Junior College with an A.A. degree (now St. Mary's College) and later received a B.A. in English Literature from Temple University.

Survivors include her children: Robert Harold Brink, of Raleigh, NC; Richard Goldsborough Brink, of Ellicott City, MD; Nina Richardson Brink Lagervall, of Catonsville, MD; her brother, Walton "Buzz" Goldsborough, of Easton; and sister, Mary "Polly" Stacy, of Marino Valley, California. She is also survived by grandchildren: Melissa Bryant, Emily Brink, Ryan Brink, Matthew Brink, James Lagervall and Erin Lagervall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Harold Brink Jr.

Marnie grew on her father's poultry farm, surrounded by a large, loving extended family. She attended the historic Little Red School House on Longwoods Road. She delighted in the natural beauty of the region, including being on, in or near the Miles River, where she played with her siblings and cousins at Ferrybridge Farm. Marnie married Dr. Robert H. Brink in 1954. The couple first settled in Swarthmore and then Doylestown, PA, where Marnie raised a family and worked as a librarian. After moving to the Washington, DC area, Marnie wrote special interest pieces for the Baltimore Sun. When Marnie lost her husband to cancer in 1989, she returned to Easton, where she enjoyed many years of reconnecting with friends and family.

She was an active and dedicated member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Easton, where she was baptized and married. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, open-heartedness, generosity and warmth.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 11 a.m. at Old Spring Hill Cemetery in the Goldsborough plot in Easton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary