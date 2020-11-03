Margaret Virgina Von Hagel Mayo entered the Church Triumphant October 30, 2020 at home in Easton after a valiantly fought illness. She was 77.
Born July 9, 1943, at Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C. to the Rev. James J. Von Hagel and Mary Virginia Corley Von Hagel. Maggie, as she was known by her friends, graduated from Wicomico High School in 1961. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree in 1965 from Emory & Henry College and her Masters of Social Work in 1988 from the University of Maryland.
Maggie worked at the Department of Social Services for 38 years serving first as a Child Protective Services worker and then later as a Mental Health Therapist- LCSW-C. She led the Child Sexual Abuse Treatment program and counseled sexually abused children and their non-offending care givers. She was instrumental in the creation of the Children's Advocacy Center and served as their Mental Health Therapist. Most recently she served as Chaplain on the Palliative Care Team at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Maggie was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and served as a certified Lay Speaker and Lay Minister of Visitation. She was known for her beautifully illustrated prayers and sermons. Maggie also served on various committees, led Children's Sunday School singing, and was a longtime member of the Chancel Choir.
Maggie believed in service, social justice, inclusivity, the dignity and value of people, the importance of human relationships, the mandate to demonstrate integrity, and the need to be professionally competent. She was honored to be the jury foreperson in the racial discrimination lawsuit of H. DeWayne Whittington by the Somerset County Board of Education. She took great pride in the verdict and the addendum that forced the county to name a school after Mr. Whittington.
Through her example, she instilled in her children and grandchildren a love of God and family; an appreciation for art, music, and beauty in all its forms; the value of education; a love of writing and the significance of words; and the importance of serving others. The lessons of strength, humor and love she taught and the memories we created together will sustain us for the rest of our lives.
She is survived by her son, Ernest Milton James IV and his wife Jennifer, Rolesville, NC; daughter, Kelly K. Murdoch of Easton, MD; her grandchildren, Ernest Milton James V, Katherine A. James, Georgia L. Murdoch and Maren G. Murdoch; her nephews James Churn, David Churn and his wife Lori and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jean M. Churn and brother-in-law, Rev. J. Thomas Churn.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held on a later date at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Barratt's Chapel, Frederica, Delaware.
Memorial donations may be made to the music program at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Easton, MD or to the Shore Regional Palliative Care Program, Easton, MD.
