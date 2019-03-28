FEDERALSBURG - Margaret Wheatley passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton, she was 90 years old. Born near Federalsburg in Caroline County on Jan. 28, 1929, she was one of 11 children born unto the late Joseph and Minnie Scott Waldis.

She attended and graduated from Federalsburg High School. Margaret married the love of her life, Melvin E. Wheatley who passed away in 1980.

During her career, Margaret worked as a seamstress. She worked at Hurlock Sportswear Company and Gant Sportswear in Blades, DE prior to joining Feds Sportswear.

Most often, Margaret could be found working in her yard which she enjoyed.

She is survived by three children: Melvin James Wheatley and his wife Jerri, of East New Market; Cathy L. Wheatley, of Federalsburg; Theresa Baker and her husband Mark, of Greenwood, DE; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She was predeced in death by 10 siblings: Virgina, Russell, Ruth, Gertrude, Cathline, Louise, Reba, Elizabeth, Bill and Frank Waldis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday. April 2, 2 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Federalsburg, with the Rev. Denzel Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Federalsburg. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019