Margaretta H. "Margie" Griffith
1934 - 2020
Margaretta H. Griffith (Margie) of Easton, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Arcadia Assisted Living in Denton, MD. She was 85 years old.

Born in Greensboro, MD on November 6, 1934, Mrs. Griffith was the daughter of the late Horace Benjamin Howard and Doris Alvira Dragoo Howard. Her husband, Roland P. Griffith, Jr., died May 19, 2014.

A 1952 graduate of Greensboro High School, Mrs. Griffith had worked as a cashier for seven years for ACME and then 28 1/2 years for Super Fresh. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook, keep a sparkling clean home, watch the Hallmark Channel, and sing at her church, Greensboro Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and loved family gatherings.

Mrs. Griffith is survived by two daughters: Deborah G. Beever of Denton and Doris A. Lee (Christopher) of Easton, MD; a brother, Maurice Howard (Ruth) of BelAir, MD; a sister, Janet Wothers (Francis) of Greensboro; 3 grandchildren: Tracy Gleaton (Mikey), Christina Lee, and Andrew Lee: and four great grandchildren: Devin Williamson (Kelsey), MacKenzie Williamson, Kerrigan Gleaton, and Colton Lee; a great great grandchild, Madalynn and a Baby Eli on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 28th, at the Greensboro Baptist Church where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.

If lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
