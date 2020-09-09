Margo Goggin Bailey of Chestertown, Maryland, passed away on September 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Severna Park, Maryland.



Margo was born on October 29, 1943 in Douglas, Arizona to parents Robert William Goggin and Marjorie Russell Goggin. In 1961, she graduated from Coral Gables High School in Florida where she developed a lifelong passion for dance. She went on to graduate from the University of Maryland in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in English.



Margo moved to Chestertown in 1974, where she met some of the best friends of her life. In 1982, Margo bought the Chestertown Newsstand where she could often be seen selling newspapers with a child on her hip.



Her passion for Chestertown and its people led Margo into public service, including being a member of the Town Council and serving 5 terms as Mayor from 1994 - 2013. She was also on the Board of Trustees for Maryland Historical Trust from 2015-2019, and the Board of Directors of Preservation Maryland from 2000-2002.



From her time as Mayor, Margo will be remembered for her 10-year fight to prevent Walmart from opening a store in Chestertown; being the first Mayor on the Eastern Shore to sign the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement; helping to create Chestertown's "Green Team;" passing the Plastic Bag Ban in Chestertown; and the development of several new parks in town, the largest one near Heron Point is named Margo Bailey Park in her honor.



In addition to her career in government, Margo was a devoted reader, with mysteries a favorite genre. During her terms as mayor, she worked behind the counter of The Compleat Bookseller. You could often find her exploring the shops of Chestertown discovering collectables for her home. She looked forward to each Saturday where she caught up with friends at the Farmers Market, and continued to lend a hand to move forward a shared vision of Chestertown.



In 2015, Margo was honored as Grand Marshal of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival parade with her granddaughter, Greta, by her side.



Margo was preceded in death by her parents and husband William Michael Bailey (b.1937 - d.2006).



She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Nicholson Priest of Severna Park, MD, Carrie Nicholson Parameswaran of Hoboken, NJ, and Maren Nicholson of Hoboken, NJ; her son, Owen Bailey of Chestertown, MD; brother, Robert Goggin Jr. of Homestead, FL; sister, Susan Goggin of Tallahassee, FL; step sons, Joel, Eric, Keith, and Colin; and four grandchildren, Greta, Nick, Poppy, and Luna - whom she adored.



Due to restrictions associated with the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Friends of the Kent County Public Library.



