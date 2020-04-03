|
Marguerite Vermilye Beebe died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, Maryland. She was 82.
She was born on November 26, 1937 in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William H. Vermilye and Ruth Anderson Vermilye.
Marguerite graduated from St. Anne's School in Charlottesville, VA and Briarcliff Jr. College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.
She married Tod Helmuth Beebe in 1957 and they made their home in Rumson, NJ. Mr. Beebe died in 1973, and Marguerite moved to Easton.
She was employed with Benson & Mangold as a realtor.
Marguerite was a member of the All Faiths Chapel in Tunis Mills. Also, a member of The Harbor Club, Talbot County Mental Health Association, Academy of the Arts, an original board member of Pickering Creek and member and past president of The United Fund.
She is survived by her children; John Lockman Beebe of Denton, MD, Stefanie Rose (Paul) of Lutherville, MD and grandchildren; Beebe and Mackensie Rose, her sister, Ethel V. Layton (D. Brooke, deceased) of Onancock, VA and brother, Moorhead Vermilye (Sally) of Easton MD. Also, Whitney Beebe (Nancy) and Caroline Beebe (John Beebe deceased) both of Richmond, VA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Beebe's honor to United Fund of Talbot County, 121 N Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 or Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Ln, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020