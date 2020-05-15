Marguerite "Peggy" Paret grew up in New York City and passed away at the age of 78 at her home in Easton, Maryland on May 11. She lived most of her life in New York and Maryland, attended Oberlin College and spent time in Colorado Springs, Maine and New Jersey. She returned to New York to be with her parents where she cared for them in their final years.
In 2004, Peggy relocated to Easton to live near her only son, Russell (Jessica) Paret. Peggy's proudest role in life was being a mother. She raised Russ to be patient, kind and generous, as she was to everyone she met. Peggy was exceptionally proud of Russ' graduation from SUNY Maritime in the Bronx and followed and supported his entrepreneurial endeavors with pride and enthusiasm. Her grandchildren, Jordan and Rosie, brought her much joy. Having had a career as a teacher, Peggy had a magical connection with children. She paused to talk to every child she met, and she loved playing with her grandchildren and kept up with their progress in school. As an avid reader, Peggy collected hundreds of children's books for Jordan and Rosie.
Peggy made friends and enjoyed striking up conversations everywhere she went. She loved animals, even the ones others might deem pests. In Easton, she was an avid gardener and took great pride in the bounty of her flowers. She had a talent for taking struggling plants and helping them flourish. Peggy was a dedicated Episcopalian, though she most recently practiced her religion independently.
Peggy was close with her sister, Susan (Fred) Knack, who lives in Eagle River, Alaska. They emailed and talked often, sharing a bond only siblings understand. Peggy is also survived by her nephew Deven (Karen) Cunningham and nieces Lauren (Paul) Moore and Coby Williamson, and their children. Peggy cherished her longtime friendships with Connie Greenspan, Clint Colpo, and Barbara Bratten.
A memorial service will be held in the garden at Trinity Episcopal Church in Easton, Maryland.
In lieu of sending flowers, Peggy would want you to spend some time in a garden and vote Trump out of office in November.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 15, 2020.