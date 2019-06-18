CHURCH HILL - Maria deLourdes Williams, 61, passed away on June 14, 2019 at her home in Church Hill, MD, after a six year battle with cancer.

Maria was born in Heidelberg, Germany on Dec. 31,1957. She was the second of eight children born to her late father, Hector Vazquez and mother, Estela Virella-Bou. Her family and seven siblings moved to Millersville, MD when her father was stationed at Fort Meade.

In 1974, Maria met her husband James L. Williams through mutual friends, and they married on Jan. 31, 1976. Maria was the proud mother of three children: Jennifer, James and Jacqueline. The family moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1992. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Queen Anne's County Public School's for over 11 years, before pursuing a career as a Registered Nurse. After graduating from Chesapeake Community College, Maria worked at Easton Memorial Hospital, specializing in Med-Surg and Oncology. She then transferred to the Oncology Unit at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, and continued working there until 2018.

Maria was an active member of the Church of Christ, a former Girl Scout leader, and was extremely involved in her community. She was known by her family, friends, and community for her kindness and loving spirit. Her beautiful smile was contagious, and she lightened up everyone she met.

In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her mother; five siblings; and four grandchildren: Hayden Tanner, James, Eleanor and Lelia Belle.

A memorial service will be held in Maria's honor on Friday, June 21, 11 a.m. at the Glen Burnie Church of Christ, 2 Eastern Street, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Compass Regional Hospice. For more information about making donations, please contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or [email protected]