|
|
FEDERALSBURG - Mrs. Marianne Harding, 82, of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on April 27, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton, after a short illness.
Mrs. Harding, who was born in Germany in 1936, is survived by a son, Michael Geck; two brothers who reside in Germany; and dear friends, David and Cindy Whaley.
She immigrated to this country in 1965 and held various service jobs until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Andrew Harding who died on July 4, 1995.
Services will be held at a later time at the Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Elkridge, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 2, 2019