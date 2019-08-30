|
|
|
Marie D. Gibson of Goldsboro, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 28, 2019. Born on June 22, 1931, Mrs. Gibson was a daughter of the late Alva and Margaret (Sorden) Dabson. She was also predeceased by her husband Robert M. Gibson, her two brothers, Alan Dabson and Lyle Dabson, and her sister, Irene D. Cohee.
Mrs. Gibson was a graduate of Greensboro High School, Class of 1948. She worked outside the home most of her adult life as a bookkeeper for Greensboro Packers and as co-owner and manager of the Robert M. Gibson store in Goldsboro.
Mrs. Gibson was a life-long member of the Greensboro Baptist Church where she served as choir director, choir member, organist and pianist, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, GA Leader and Church Treasurer at various times throughout her life. She was a devoted Christian and prayer warrior who gave of her time, talent and treasure to her Church and to her community.
Mrs. Gibson leaves behind five nephews - Chris Dabson, Donald Cohee, Phillip Cohee, Benjamin Cohee, and Edward Gibson, and four nieces, Lisa Swift, Connie Bailey, Penny Gibbs, and Paige Kingsbury as well as sister-in-law, Toni Dabson, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Greensboro Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Greensboro Baptist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation. for online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019