|
|
Marie Emily Wroten from St. Michaels, MD, passed away on April 4, 2020 surrounded by family members and caregiver Joyce Wright. Ms. Wroten was born on November 16, 1951 in Montgomery County, Maryland. Her parents were preceded in her death, John R. Schubert and Emily H.
Ms. Wroten attended Palotti High School, and junior college before traveling to Canada, California, and eventually returning to Mitchellville, MD where her parents resided. Ms. Wroten then moved to the Eastern Shore where she worked as a paralegal and then a real-estate agent for Coldwell Banker and later Benson and Mangold. She was a former St. Michaels Town Commissioner, active with the St. Michaels Parks Advisory Board, St. Lukes Church, the Board of Directors for Environmental Concern, a volunteer at Positive Strides Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Preston, and the founder of Faith Fest in St. Michaels. She was a woman of God who loved everyone with open arms and unconditional love. She touched the lives of many by spreading the word of the Lord including the Talbot County Detention Center and Bible Study groups at her home in St. Michaels. She was an avid horseback rider for 35 years and went to numerous horse shows. She spent many hours with her beloved horse, "Peter The Apostle". She traveled with friends to Vermont, Chincoteague VA, Charleston SC, Wyoming, and Cancun. Marie is survived by her son Brian Wroten (Nina); granddaughter Amy; her brother Jack Schubert (Gina); and her adopted daughter Diana Hudson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Positive Strides Therapeutic Center, Preston, MD
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020