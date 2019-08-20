|
|
|
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Marie Grobaker passed away in the loving care of her family at Hospice House in Easton. She was 93 years old. She was born August 19, 1925 in Neavitt, Maryland to Mabel (Berry) Stewart and Lawrence H. Stewart. She grew up on the family farm in McDaniel with her brother, Buddy. She always called the family farm "home." She began attending school at a one-room school house in McDaniel and graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1942. She graduated from Western Maryland College in 1946 with a degree in dietary science and education. She married Guy M. Reeser, Jr. July 17, 1946. She supported Guy while he attended medical school in Baltimore. In the early 1950s, she and Guy returned to St. Michaels, where he began practicing medicine. They had a son, Guy, and daughter, Lynn. Marie and Guy enjoyed boating, traveling and ballroom dancing. When her husband, Guy, died in April of 1970 she supported her children through college and graduate school and continued to create a loving home. She managed real estate properties. Marie met Charles (Duke) Grobaker and they married on January 17, 1976. She and Duke enjoyed traveling and collaborating while making improvements to their home in St. Michaels. They spent many winters in Naples, Florida. She gained two stepsons, Chris and Randy.
Marie was kind, gentle, curious, and playful with her friends and family. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and decorating, and created beautiful spaces in and around her home. Over the years she enjoyed dancing, swimming, boating, scuba diving, playing piano and reading. She was naturally graceful and stylish in appearance and manner.
She is survived by her son, Guy Reeser III (Vara), her daughter, Lynn Henderson, her stepsons, Chris (Sharon) and Randy (Liz), She is also survived by her grandchildren, Guy, Laura, Stewart, Holly, Chris and Mark. She has a great-grandson, Jacob. She was happily anticipating the upcoming birth of her great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her niece, Lauren and her nephew, Lawrence. She is survived by her dear friend, Mabert, and her friends and caregivers, Debbie and Amy.
Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel, her father, Lawrence, her brother, Lawrence (Buddy), her husband, Guy, her second husband, Charles and her son-in-law, Bob. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, Maryland. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM at Christ Church in St. Michaels.
Memorial gifts may be made to Talbot Hospice, St. Michaels Community Center, Talbot Humane Society and St. Michaels Fire Department.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019