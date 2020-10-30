Marie M. Gray, 92, of Cambridge peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Dorchester County on March 8, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Russell Edward Marshall and Ethel Spedden Marshall.



Marie attended Hudson Elementary and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1945. On July 20, 1991, she married Phillip I. Gray, who passed away on May 22, 2006. She worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center in Cambridge and retiring as supervisor of Medical Records after 40 plus years of continual service. Marie was a member of Spedden United Methodist Church. She loved her church family very much and enjoyed being their pianist, organist and choir director for more than 25 years, before her health began to decline.



She is survived by a stepson LTC. Ret. Wayne Gray and wife Sunny of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, two cousins Jeanette Condon of Cambridge and Carolyn Snawder of Louisville, KY. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Gray is preceded in death by an infant brother and sister and several cousins.



Pallbearers will be Christopher Condon, William Condon, Jeffrey Condon and John Condon.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2pm at Spedden Seward Cemetery with Pastor Nan Duerling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made Spedden United Methodist Church, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.



