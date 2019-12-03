|
Marie M. Marshall, of St. Michaels, formerly of Wittman, passed away at Genesis Healthcare, The Pines on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was 95.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Mark and Robin Marshall of Wittman, along with various grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law's and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Marshall, a daughter Meta Marshall Gifford and a son, William "Little Bill" Marshall.
A memorial service will be held at the Talbot Evangelistic Church 6099 Ocean Gateway, Trappe, MD, 21673 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Talbot Evangelistic Church, 6099 Ocean Gateway, Trappe, MD. 21673, towards the new sign fund.
