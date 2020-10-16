Marie Williams Favinger passed away on October 15, 2020 at the Dixon House in Easton. She was 93 years old.
She was born on September 8, 1927 in Sugar Notch, PA, the daughter of the late Willard Williams and Mary Gaughan Williams.
She married George (Joe) Favinger on June 16, 1951 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church and they made their home in Easton.
Marie graduated with a BA in Education from Misericordia University in 1948. She taught at Easton High School for four years, left to raise her family, and in the 70's returned to teach at Sts. Peter & Paul School for ten years. Marie also played the organ for Sts. Peter & Paul for 20 years. She was an avid knitter with her specialty being the Irish Fisherman Knit Sweater. Marie loved crossword puzzles, playing cards, music, and spending time with her family. She was involved in the many musical productions at Sts. Peter & Paul School High School.
Marie is survived by her children, Joe Favinger (Peggy) and Anne Morse of Easton, Pat Favinger (Debbie) of Merritt, NC, Mary Clare Hughes (Terry) of Church Hill, TN and Tom Favinger (Karen) of Bethany Beach, DE, thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Favinger and son-in-law, Mike Morse.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 1210 S. Washington St. Easton. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's honor to The Dixon House, 108 N Higgins St, Easton, MD 21601 and Sts. Peter & Paul School Fund, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.