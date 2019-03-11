DENTON - Marilyn J. Seigman died on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Kent Hospice Center in Chestertown. She was 74.

She was born on March 27, 1944, in Springfield, Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, Pa., the daughter of the late William D. Russell II and Esther Lund Russell.

At an early age, her parents moved to St. Michaels, Md., where her father had accepted a teaching position at St. Michaels High School. She graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1962. She attended Salisbury State College (Salisbury University), Salisbury, Md., majoring in History and in 1966 received a B.A. degree. Her major fields were history, geography, Spanish and education. In the fall of 1966, she accepted a teaching position at Preston Junior High School in Preston, Md. That was the same year her husband Richard began teaching at the same school. They were married December 1968.

Marilyn left teaching in the summer of 1968 and accepted a position at Waverly Press (Cadmus Publishing), Easton, Md., in their planning department as a copy preparer. She retired in the fall of 1980.

Marilyn enjoyed the surf and sand, going to Ocean City, Md., oil painting, collecting dolls, model railroading, Steelers football games, NASCAR and taking care of her many dogs. She enjoyed donating to Talbot Humane.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Russell Jr. and Esther Lund Russell. She is survived by her husband, Richard; and her best canine friend, Alistair; her siblings, William D. Russell III (Marilyn), Marie E. Hill (Kingsbury), Richard W. Russell (Susan); nephews, William D. Russell IV, Robert A. Russell, Michael A. Hill, James P. Russell, Joseph T. Russell; and niece, Katherine M. Russell. Also, cousins, Barbara Joe Jones (Carson) and W. Russell Warrington (Carol); friends, James and Pat Chaplain, Chris and Cristina Chaplain, and their sons Kenny and Conner.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be at Denton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's honor to Talbot Humane. P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.