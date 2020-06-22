Marilyn Jean (O'Neill) O'Neill
1954 - 2020
Marilyn Jean O'Neill, age 66, of Salisbury, MD, passed away unexpectedly, from complications with an aneurysm, on June 17, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Maryland. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Springhill Memory Gardens, located at 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD, 21830. She is survived by her mother Barbara Kellam, and stepfather Raymond Kellam, stepmother Melva O'Neill, and siblings: Colleen O'Neill, Michael O'Neill and wife, Natalie, Jenny O'Neill and husband, Tim, Shelly Alarcon and husband, Joel, Dennis O'Neill, and Amy Karttunan. COVID protocols restrict the provision of tents and chairs. Please wear a mask, bring your own portable chair and comply with 6 foot distancing. Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home. See hollowayfh.com for full obituary and more information.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 22, 2020.
