Marilyn Louise Perry Wilson of Greensboro, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
A choir of angels welcomed Marilyn to her heavenly home on June 25, 2020. She was born with her twin sister Gladys, on March 21, 1932, the daughter of the late F. Russell and Lydia Hoffman Perry. In her 88 years on earth, she left an indelible mark on all who knew her, but she will be missed most by her family who will cherish her unfailing and unconditional love forever.
She graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1950 and attended Trenton State. She married George Joseph Wilson on June 23, 1951 and lived in Pittstown, Hunterdon County, New Jersey where they began their family. In 1957 they moved to Churn Creek Farm in Worton, MD where they lived for seven years. They moved to a farm in Melitota for one year and then Bernard Merrick's farm in Price, MD from 1966 to 1969. Upon retiring from farming, in 1969 they established their first residential home, on Boundary Avenue near Chestertown, MD where she lived until the passing of her husband just prior to their 64th wedding anniversary in 2015.
In 1964 Marilyn worked as secretary at First United Methodist Church in Chestertown for Rev. Robert E. Green and Rev. Walter L. Beckwith, then she was employed by Wm. Dunbar Gould's law office from 1968-1971, at Ernest Cookerly's law office for seven years and with the law office of the late Alexander P. Raisin, III for thirty years before retiring in 2008. Her most important work, however, was the raising and nurturing of her family that she did with grace, Christian values, and lots of patience.
She was a member of the Chestertown Baptist Church and she played the organ and directed the choir at Church Hill United Methodist Church for 26+ years. Marilyn has been a member of Chestertown Chapter No. 86, Order of the Eastern Star since 1974 where she served seven times as Worthy Matron and held numerous offices with the Star. In 1990-91 she was privileged to serve as Grand Marshal of the Grand Chapter of Maryland, Order of the Eastern Star. She loved the Eastern Star and enjoyed the fellowship and traveling adventures with the chapter members. She was also a member of the Auxiliary of The Gideon's International; it was a calling to spread the Word of God both locally and around the world. When she wasn't working outside the home, cooking, cleaning, and gardening, she enjoyed family gatherings, knitting, reading and most especially music. She was able to play the piano even when a stroke took the use of her left hand.
She is survived by her children: Marilyn Dodd (Lew) of Sudlersville, MD, George J. Wilson, Jr. (Candy) of Chestertown, MD, Brenda Quinn (Donnie) of Chestertown, MD, Carol Wilson-Robbins (Gene) of Greensboro, MD and David Wilson (JoAnn) of Centreville, MD. Ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren are left to morn her death. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joy, Vivian & Gladys.
Relatives and friends may visit from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd. Chestertown, MD with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd. Chestertown, MD immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Gideon's International, Kent & Queen Anne's Camp, P.O. Box 651, Chestertown, MD 21620 or to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.
Relatives and friends may visit from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd. Chestertown, MD with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd. Chestertown, MD immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Gideon's International, Kent & Queen Anne's Camp, P.O. Box 651, Chestertown, MD 21620 or to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.