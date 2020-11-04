Marilyn Ruth Carr, 86, of Cambridge passed away on November 1, 2020 at HeartFields Assisted Living in Easton with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on August 14, 1934 in Fairmont, WV to the late Lynn Dale Bowman and Florence Elvia Vance Bowman.



Marilyn graduated from Fairmont High School (West) in 1952. On July 3, 1952, she married Harold E. Carr, Jr., who passed away on February 22, 2016. Together, they moved to Salisbury in 1961, and then to Cambridge in 1963, where they remained and raised their family. Marilyn worked for many years with the Dorchester County Health Department, where she retired in 1991. She was active in many organizations at different times, including the Dorchester County Humane Society, now known as Baywater Rescue, and the Dorchester County Library, with which she served on the board of directors. She had a clear and devoted love for all animals, which she passed on to her family. There was never a time her house didn't have at least one pet.Marilyn also enjoyed knitting and reading. She would always tell her children, and then her grandchildren, "If you have a book, you have a friend." More than anything, she loved her family. She was a fierce protector, and when you had Marilyn Carr on your side, there was nothing you could not accomplish.



Marilyn is survived by her daughters Christal Stanbrough and husband Melvin of Cambridge, and Janet Thomas and husband David of Salem; and her granddaughters Caitlyn Thomas of Salem, and Emily Thomas and her partner John Sparrow of Delmar, Maryland. She is also survived by her dearest friend Gloria Morgan, with whom she has been "thru thick and thin for over 30 years." Besides her parents and her husband, Marilyn is preceded in death by her son in law John W. Thomas, as well as a grandson Harold Kenneth Thomas.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2 PM with Mr. David Tolley officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and face coverings will be required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, C/O Scott Daniels, Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Ave. Cambridge, MD 21613 or Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259 Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store