Went to be with her Lord on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1945, to Dorothy and John Welsch in Baltimore, Md. On Dec. 26, 1966, she married the love of her life, Frank Beachley, and their fairy tale love story began. Over the course of their marriage, they would move a minimum of 10 times, adding to a broad circle of friends who became more like family and creating a lifetime of treasured memories.

Marilyn spent her career as a caring and creative teacher, inspiring young minds to love learning and to work hard. She was a teacher, friend, sun-worshipper and beach bum, but her most popular title was Merl. Started by her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, picked up by other friends and then most importantly by her grandsons, the term of endearment was as special as she was.

Although Merl had many friends and many hobbies, she lived for her grandsons and time spent with them. She attended every game, every ceremony and every special occasion. Every moment she could share with them, she would, her beautiful blue eyes beaming with pride. She was so proud of the young men they have become; her loving guidance will continue as an influence throughout their lives.

She was loved by many and freely gave that love back to everyone around her. That is a life well lived.

She is survived by her son, John Beachley (Kathleen); daughter, Stacie McGinnes (Craig); grandsons, Quinn, Liam, Jack and Matthew; brother, Jim Welsch (Anita); niece, JoAnn Huber; nephew, Jimmy Welsch; and brother-in-law, Mark Malphrus. She is preceded in death by her beloved, Frank; her mother and father; sister-in-law, Janet; and precious granddaughter, Molly.

Friends and family will celebrate her remarkable life on Wednesday, May 22, at Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Md. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m. followed by internment at Broad Creek Cemetery. Like her eyes, her favorite color was blue; please feel free to wear blue instead of black if you attend her service. Compass Regional Hospice cared for her so well in her final weeks and we request you make a donation to them in lieu of flowers.

