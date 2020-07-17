1/
Marion A. Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion A. Bradley (Brad) 76, of Easton, MD passed away at home on July 15, 2020.

He was born August 26, 1943, the son of Austin and Thelma Bradley.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. He worked at Tidewater Publishing Co. of Centreville and operated a Texaco Station on Rt 50 (now Walgreens). Marion also worked for Elliott Wilson Trucks for 25 years and Hab Nab Trucking of Seaford, DE.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy, daughter Jenny (David) of North Carolina, son Bruce of Easton, his sister Thelma Bright (Bill) of Chestertown, brothers, Bill Bradley and Tim Bradley (Donna) of Easton, and his three grandchildren, Jackson, Reagan, and Sydney all of which he adored.

A celebration of life will be held on July 25th at his home starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Children's Oncology of John Hopkins Hospital, 750 East Pratt Street

Suite 1700 Baltimore, MD 21202 or the Ronald McDonald House, 3312 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved