Marion A. Bradley (Brad) 76, of Easton, MD passed away at home on July 15, 2020.
He was born August 26, 1943, the son of Austin and Thelma Bradley.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. He worked at Tidewater Publishing Co. of Centreville and operated a Texaco Station on Rt 50 (now Walgreens). Marion also worked for Elliott Wilson Trucks for 25 years and Hab Nab Trucking of Seaford, DE.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy, daughter Jenny (David) of North Carolina, son Bruce of Easton, his sister Thelma Bright (Bill) of Chestertown, brothers, Bill Bradley and Tim Bradley (Donna) of Easton, and his three grandchildren, Jackson, Reagan, and Sydney all of which he adored.
A celebration of life will be held on July 25th at his home starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Children's Oncology of John Hopkins Hospital, 750 East Pratt Street
Suite 1700 Baltimore, MD 21202 or the Ronald McDonald House, 3312 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.