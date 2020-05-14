Marion Anthony Edwards passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in St. Michael's, Maryland with her loving family by her side. She was 87.
Marion was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on August 4, 1932 to the late Bernard F. Anthony and Johanna Anthony.
She graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. She earned her master's degree from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and was a high school teacher at West Morris Central High School in Long Valley, NJ. Marion taught English, Public Speaking, Drama, and coached the Debate Team. She had a joy of learning both as a student and an educator. Marion received the New Jersey's Governor's Award for Teaching in 1990. She was proud of her 27 high school musicals she directed and produced and her "cast of thousands" believing that all students should be able to participate. The Edwards' lived in Mendham, NJ for 34 years, where they raised their family. In 2001, she and Fred retired to St. Michaels, Maryland, where she loved the Chesapeake Bay, boating, serving as the President of the Women's Club, her family, and many friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love and learning and will be dearly missed.
Marion is survived by her son, John A. Edwards (Lucy) of Napa, CA; her daughters, Joanne Duggan (Mike) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Kathleen Rosenberger of St. Michaels, MD, Jill Edwards of St. Michaels, MD; and her granddaughters, Jill and Kathryn Rosenberger, both of Denver, CO.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick H. Edwards, and her beloved son-in-law, Paul Fritts Rosenberger.
A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marion's memory to Marietta College https://www.marietta.edu/give.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 14, 2020.