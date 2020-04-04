|
|
Marion Earl McClain "Butch" passed away peacefully at The Pines on April 1, 2020. He was 74.
He was born on July 17, 1945 to the late Earl W. McClain and Katherine Jenkins McClain in Washington, PA. After High School, Butch became a Service Manager for the Hobby Horse. After 33 and a half years working for the Bishop Family as an Audio-Visual Tech at the Hobby Horse, he retired in 1997.
Butch was a devoted member to his church, Easton Church of the Nazarene and did a lot of volunteer work there. He loved wood working and helping others.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Charlotte Gay McClain, his brother, James Edward McClain, his niece, Amy Sandrock, and his great nieces, Allison and Julie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Easton Church of the Nazarene. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Butch's honor to Real Life Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020