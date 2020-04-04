Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Earl "Butch" McClain


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Earl "Butch" McClain Obituary
Marion Earl McClain "Butch" passed away peacefully at The Pines on April 1, 2020. He was 74.

He was born on July 17, 1945 to the late Earl W. McClain and Katherine Jenkins McClain in Washington, PA. After High School, Butch became a Service Manager for the Hobby Horse. After 33 and a half years working for the Bishop Family as an Audio-Visual Tech at the Hobby Horse, he retired in 1997.

Butch was a devoted member to his church, Easton Church of the Nazarene and did a lot of volunteer work there. He loved wood working and helping others.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Charlotte Gay McClain, his brother, James Edward McClain, his niece, Amy Sandrock, and his great nieces, Allison and Julie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Easton Church of the Nazarene. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Butch's honor to Real Life Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -