Marion L. Calloway of Ridgely, MD, passed away at the UMSMC (Memorial Hospital) in Easton, MD on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Born in Camden, NJ on February 13, 1928, Mrs. Calloway was the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Margaret Helen Lutz. Her husband, J. Clifford Calloway, died February 29, 1996.
Mrs. Calloway moved to Denton from NJ with her family in 1936. She graduated in 1945 from Caroline High School in Denton. She had worked at the Cross Roads Drive In and at Montgomery Wards in Denton. A great homemaker,
she was a wonderful mother and a fantastic grandmother. In addition, she was a faithful member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton.
Mrs. Calloway is survived by her daughter, Cheryl C. McNomee of Ridgely and two grandchildren, Robert W. McNomee (Robbie) of Ridgely and a granddaughter, Jennifer G. Abbey of Kent Island, and a great grandson, Christopher Abbey.
Following proper COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 5th, in the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton where friends may visit with the family one hour before. Please send memorial donations to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.