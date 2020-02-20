|
Marion "Bunky" Russell Propst of Easton, MD passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. He was 88.
Bunky was born on November 2, 1931 in Princess Anne, MD to the late Cecil and Emma Propst. Bunky served proudly in the U.S. Navy and served on the Destroyer USS Isherwood and the Destroyer Escort USS Joyce. After his time served in the Navy Bunky worked at the MVA for 25 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ann Propst; his daughter Joni Propst of Arbutus, MD; a very special friend Joe Huber of Arbutus, MD; many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Along with his parents Bunky is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Ernest Propst; and his sisters, Edith Nichols and Eleanor Smith.
Services will be held privately on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
the PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005
or
the Easton Volunteer Fire Department 315 Aurora Park Dr Easton, MD 21601
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020