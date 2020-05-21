Marion Wells Yewell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Wells Yewell, of Salisbury, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Coastal Hospice. He was 74.

Born on January 7, 1946 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Wells Yewell and Martha Yewell (Holderrieth). Marion grew up in Queenstown, MD and graduated from Centreville High School. Marion played soccer as goalie in school and in men's league. He also enjoyed playing softball with the Dominion Team and went to the men's league. Marion was a member of the APBA for at least 40 years. He always did the flags for inboard racing and drove an opc boat for 5 years.

For many years, Marion worked at Centreville Tag Along Trailers and Safety Kleen.

Marion is survived by his son, Christopher Yewell and his grand-daughter, Emily and great grand-daughter Ava. He is also survived by his significant other, Rachel Borint, and her family for many years.

The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A Memorial Service will be held privately.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved