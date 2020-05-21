Marion Wells Yewell, of Salisbury, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Coastal Hospice. He was 74.
Born on January 7, 1946 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Wells Yewell and Martha Yewell (Holderrieth). Marion grew up in Queenstown, MD and graduated from Centreville High School. Marion played soccer as goalie in school and in men's league. He also enjoyed playing softball with the Dominion Team and went to the men's league. Marion was a member of the APBA for at least 40 years. He always did the flags for inboard racing and drove an opc boat for 5 years.
For many years, Marion worked at Centreville Tag Along Trailers and Safety Kleen.
Marion is survived by his son, Christopher Yewell and his grand-daughter, Emily and great grand-daughter Ava. He is also survived by his significant other, Rachel Borint, and her family for many years.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A Memorial Service will be held privately.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 21, 2020.