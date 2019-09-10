|
Marjorie Ann (Marge) Seebode, 93, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Born in Baltimore, Md. January 30, 1926, Marge was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She sang professionally on the radio and with big bands during the 1940s swing era. She continued to sing after moving to Cambridge in 1963 at her church, with the Music Men band, and many weddings and funerals. As well as being a wife and mother, she devoted much time at her church, serving on many committees and as an advocate with many issues.
She was married to Harry Seebode on July 4, 1946 till his death in September 1996. She is also preceded in death by her loving granddaughter, Sara Denise Henszey, parents Carrie and Glenn Linthicum, a brother Glenn Linthicum Jr., and sisters Min Weisenborn, Evelyn Patton, and Doris Gerber.
She is survived by 4 children Kathleen Smith, Diane Porter, Jeanette Resnick, and Denise Seebode. Grandchildren Jennifer Henszey, Megan Henszey, Nicole Porter, Katy and Ed Stratchko, Tara and Brad Segree, Bridget and Andy Claxton, William and Amber Smith, Jennifer and Ken Harris, Holly and Jim Mirenda, Ryan Resnick, Erin Resnick, and 15 great grandchildren Britney, Noe, Malia, Allana, Miele, Reilly, Drew, Clare, Tucker, Liam, Cooper, Thomas, Teddy, Sofia, and Gigi.
Internment of ashes will be September 20 2019 at 2pm. at the Veterans Cemetery at Beulah in East New Market, Md. A memorial celebration will follow afterwards beginning approximately 4:30 at St. Mary Refuge of Sinners Church Hall in Cambridge, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Marge to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Hwy. Pasadena, Md. 21122
