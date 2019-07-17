Services Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Easton 426 East Dover Street Easton , MD 21601 (410) 822-7228 Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Freeman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Elizabeth "Betty" Freeman

1934 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marjorie Elizabeth (Smith) Freeman better known as Betty, Ms. Betty or Betty Boop, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 in Easton, Maryland at the age of 85.



Ms. Betty, the daughter of the late Margaret Brown and William Smith was born on April 15, 1934 in Easton, Maryland.



Betty was educated in the Talbot County Public School System and graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School in 1952. After graduating, she started working at Easton Memorial Hospital in Easton, Maryland. Her first job there was in housekeeping, then nurse's aide. She provided assistance to doctors and was an awesome worker at the hospital, performing tasks on any floor that she would be assigned to work. Her job ethics, her love for helping others, was her expertise at the hospital, this led doctors to specifically ask for her to be in the delivery room. Betty worked for thirty years before retiring in 1995.



Ms. Betty was a member of Scotts United Methodist Church in Trappe. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, the Praise Worship Women's Choir and Red Hatters. She attended the Senior Center in Easton and participated with many of their activities, she especially enjoyed sewing.



Betty Boop loved her children and grandchildren. She was always available to love, care, share, listen and give advice to those that ask.



Betty was a devoted mother leaving to cherish her memory five children, Debbie, William, Frisby 3rd , Yvonne and Bruce Freeman all of Easton, Maryland; 9 grandchildren Hope, Natasha, Andrew, Shemeka, Tia, Latasha, Curtis Jr., Amber and Nya; 17 great grands, 3 great-great grands a host of extended family, cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Frisby Jr. and a son Curtis Sr. Friday night wake/viewing at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, MD from 6-8pm. Going Home Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Union Baptist Church, Easton, MD 21601 followed by the Graveside Service at Paradise Cemetery on Barber Road in Trappe, MD. Repast at Trappe Volunteer Fire Department in Trappe, MD.