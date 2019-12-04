|
Marjorie Ethel (Cober) Lantz of Queenstown, MD passed away peacefully at her home on December 4, 2019. She was 86.
Born on January 7, 1933 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, to Mary Christina (McArthur) Cober and Jerome Cober. Wife of Robert Warren Lantz who predeceased her in 1989 and son Keith Alan in 1957 and older brother Robert J. Cober in 2008. Marjorie graduated from Roseville High School in 1951. Favorite past times were water aerobics, golfing and online shopping.
Long time member of the VFW #7464 where served as Sr. vice of Ladies Aux. under Pat Speakman, and cooked many lunches in the kitchen and for the Lions Club and other groups.
Former member of the Queenstown Planning Commission and a 50 year member of the Immanuel Methodist Church in Grasonville where she sang in the choir for 25 years and served on many boards. After moving to Queenstown in 2001 she became a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Marjorie and Robert were self-employed in many small businesses primary "The Bills Bargain Center" in downtown Grasonville.
She is survived by three children Gregory Wayne (Kathy), Dale Robert, both of Grasonville, on daughter Lori C. Sullivan 9nick) of Denton, one grandson Matthew Alexander of Grasonville, MD and one granddaughter Nicole of Sarasota, FL; survived by one brother Ronald Cober of Fair haven, MI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 7113 Maryland Avenue, Queenstown, MD 21658 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 am at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Queenstown, MD with visitations from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm the evening before at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Burial will be privately held at MD Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019