Marjorie Mae Worm Jester passed away at UMSMC at Easton on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was 94.
Marjorie was born May 4, 1925 the daughter of the late Carl J. and Mary Frances Marine Worm.
She graduated from Preston High School Class of 1942. She was employed as a seamstress at the former Yale Sportswear in Easton, Maryland.
She loved to pick lima beans with her sister Doris and she was known for her good cooking, especially her fried chicken and potato salad.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Edgar L. Jester, Jr. of San Diego, CA, and Timothy B. Jester (Vicky) of Preston, MD; a daughter, Regina J. Lankford (William G.) of Salisbury, MD; six grandchildren, Jennifer Bullock (Rob), Alexa Jester (David), Torey Jester (Jen), Logan Peters (Ryan), Matthew Lankford, Trevor Lankford (Jessica); eight great-grandchilden, Amber Bullock, Robbie Bullock, Amanda Dennis, Camryn Dennis, Alayna Shifflett, Kensley Peters, Raelin Rose and Felix Lankford; a sister Doris M. Worm; a special sister-in-law, Vera Worm and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, William F. Worm, Carlton L. Worm, Lloyd O. Worm, Earle B. Worm, James T. Worm, Sr., and Betty L. Ewing.
Funeral services for her will be held at on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Rev. Ken Clendaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Contributions may be made in her honor to Preston Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 44, Preston, MD, 21655.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019