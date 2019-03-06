EASTON - Marjorie Steward Walbridge of Easton, MD, died on March 5, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase. She was 96.

She was born on March 7, 1922 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late John L. and Elsie Spicher Steward. She married Gilbert C. Walbridge on August 23, 1942.

After graduating from Easton High School, she took a position with The Liberty Bank, that later became Union Trust Co. and still later became Signet Bank. She remained with the bank until her retirement in 1988 after 50 years of service.

A member of the Church of the Brethren since 1933, she had served in many different capacities.

Mrs. Walbridge is survived by two sons: Dana Gilbert Walbridge and his wife Penny; Randall Leigh Walbridge and his wife Susan; four grandchildren: Dulcy Joy Cameron Walbridge, Tristan Andrew Walbridge, Hutchison Reid Walbridge, Brittyn Elise Honeman; her sister, Louise Steward Mahan; and sisters-in-law: Nancy Steward, Ellen Walbridge; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert C. Walbridge; sisters: Dorothy Steward Miller and her husband Myron; Esther Clark and her husband Bob; brothers: William D. Steward; Ralph Steward and his wife Clara May; Earl Steward and his wife Gladys; sister-in law, Marie Casson Walbridge; and brothers-in-law: Alvin E. Walbridge and Grant Mahan.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Easton Church of the Brethren. 412 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be held at the Fairview Church of The Brethren Cemetery, Cordova, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601 and/or Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary