Mark A. Beasley, Jr. passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 57.
He was born on September 13, 1962, the son of the late Whitey Hewitt Beasley and Delores Ann (Bowie) Dolby.
He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, animals, fishing, crabbing but most of all he loved spending time with family, friends, and loved helping others.
He is survived by his children, Amanda Elborn (Shawn), and Jessica Beasley (Jason), his grandchildren, Ashlynn, Shawn Jr, and Addison., siblings, Walter Beasley, Barbara Patilla, Lauri Farrer, Sheena Beasley, and James Beasley, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 32 years, Sheila M. Beasley, and siblings, James Dolby III, and Michael Wahl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 to help defray funeral costs.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
