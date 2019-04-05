|
RIDGELY - Mark Emory Faulstick of Ridgely, MD, peacefully slipped his lines and set sail for the heavenly seas after a brief illness on April 1, 2019. He was 71 years young.
Born on April 25, 1947 in New York, he was the son of the late Reverend Alfred H. Faulstick and Eleanor Tupack Faulstick.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Faulstick, of Ridgely, MD.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 242 Main Street, Preston, MD 21655.
Donations can be made to www.gcbsr.org Education Fund in Mark's name.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019