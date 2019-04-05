Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Faulstick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. Faulstick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark E. Faulstick Obituary
RIDGELY - Mark Emory Faulstick of Ridgely, MD, peacefully slipped his lines and set sail for the heavenly seas after a brief illness on April 1, 2019. He was 71 years young.
Born on April 25, 1947 in New York, he was the son of the late Reverend Alfred H. Faulstick and Eleanor Tupack Faulstick.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Faulstick, of Ridgely, MD.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 242 Main Street, Preston, MD 21655.
Donations can be made to www.gcbsr.org Education Fund in Mark's name.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.