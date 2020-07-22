Martha, fondly known as "Marty", Alice (Moore) Jubb of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was 60.
She was born on January 6, 1960, in Cambridge, Maryland the daughter of the late Bill Moore and Goldie Willey.
She married the love of her life, Robert M. Jubb and they made their home in Federalsburg.
She was a past member of Park Lane Church of God for many years and was loved by her community. Her smile was her greatest gift and she always had the best impact on everyone she met without even knowing it. She was a people person who lit up every room she walked into. She loved pink flowers, going shopping and to the salon, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will forever be our guardian angel.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Jubb, a daughter, Beverly Jubb (John Petrovich), step daughters, Crystal Travis (Fulton), Linda Hicks (Luis), grandchildren, Paige Cameron Norton, Jessica Elizabeth Marie Norton, Lindburg IV, Chelsea Delano, and Michael Delano, great-granddaughters, Kairi Diaz, Elizabeth Diaz, and Caleigh McCourt, siblings, Barbara Lewis, Sharon George, George Kraegenbrink, and Russell Moore, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Harold Kraegenbrink, Bill Moore, and Sally Moore.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Bishop Ray Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm on Saturday before the start of the service. Interment will be private. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited. We thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 to help defray funeral costs.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
