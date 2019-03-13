|
Martha Alice Stallings, 85, formerly of Goldsboro, MD, died March 12, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Greensboro, MD, with a visitation on Sunday, March 17 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD, on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019