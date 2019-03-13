Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Alice Stallings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Alice Stallings Obituary
Martha Alice Stallings, 85, formerly of Goldsboro, MD, died March 12, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Greensboro, MD, with a visitation on Sunday, March 17 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD, on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now