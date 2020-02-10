Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Martha Blackistone Godfrey


1959 - 2020
Martha Blackistone Godfrey Obituary
Martha Blackistone Godfrey, 60, of Denton, MD, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a Queen Anne County School Librarian and had retired from the Caroline County Board of Education in August of 2019.

Mrs. Godfrey is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Godfrey of Denton; a daughter, M. Emily Ebling (J.R.) of Denton; a son, Thomas Colton (Katie) of Goldsboro, MD; a sister, Laura Willis of Daphne, AL; a brother, Allen (Sam) Sharkey Pate, Jr. (Dana) of Denton; one grandson, Bayne Ebling of Denton; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 1 PM Saturday, February 15th, at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton where friends may visit one hour prior. The interment is private.

The family asks for memorial donations to be sent to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. For further information and online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
