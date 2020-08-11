Martha Frances "Fran" Stultz passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2020, after triumphing over an 8 year battle with cancer. She was 79.
She was born on February 20, 1941 in Biloxi, Mississippi. She was predeceased by her parents, the late Harold Mertz and Ida Marie Mertz.
Fran married the late Raymond N. Stultz on January 16, 1969 in Silver Springs, Maryland. They moved to Annapolis in 1973 where Martha raised her family, until they moved to Easton in 2004.
Fran loved her garden, flowers, baking, the beach and pool. She loved to dance and enjoyed traveling with her friends and was very active in the Easton community. She was a wonderful caregiver to not only her children and grandchildren, but to all those around her for many years. She was affectionately known as "Mimi" and "Mommy Fran" and touched the lives of many.
Mrs. Stultz is survived by her sons, Michael A. Messick, Sr. of Chestertown, MD, Ricky Messick of Hurlock, MD, and Phillip B. Stultz of Annapolis, MD, her daughter, Tammy L. Conley of Annapolis, MD, and her brothers, Al Bergin of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Ray Mertz of Newberg, MD, Ken Mertz of Ellicott City, MD, and Randy Mertz of Edgewater, MD, her sister, Donna Mertz of Ashville, NC, her grandchildren, Melanie A. Hemming, Michael A. Messick, Jr., Kasie M. Kroll, AllyRae Conley, Madison Messick, McKenna Messick, Andy Messick, two great grandsons and too many nieces and nephews to count.
Along with her parents, Fran is predeceased by her loving husband of over 40 years, Raymond N. Stultz, and her brother, Mack Bergin.
Services will be held Saturday, August 15th, 2020 from 3:30-5:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, Easton MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fran's memory to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or the American Cancer Society
, 801 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
